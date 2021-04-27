When he first began campaigning for office around 2015, now-Gov. Jim Justice said he was tired of West Virginia being 50th in everything in the United States. He was going to take the state to No. 1. It’s a refrain he’s used less these days, although it still surfaces from time to time.
Turns out, West Virginia is No. 1 in something, although it’s not anything Justice would want to tout beneath a “Mission Accomplished” banner.
The Mountain State leads the nation in population loss, according to figures released Monday by the U.S. Census Bureau. From the 2010 to the 2020 census, the state lost almost 60,000 people, for a total population decline of 3.2%. The drop to 1.79 million residents means the state will lose one of its three congressional districts. It’s the second time in 30 years the state has lost a seat in the House of Representatives. West Virginia was pared to three districts from four after the 1990 census. (The state once had as many as six seats in the House, but lost one in 1960 and another in 1970.)
A lot of people saw this coming, so it isn’t necessarily a shock. It isn’t Justice’s fault, either. He’s just the latest in a long line of helmsmen who have watched the state lose population at varying levels for the past 70 years. The reality of it all still stings, doubtlessly leaving many with a glum outlook on the state’s future.
West Virginia has company this time around. Mississippi and Illinois also lost population. However, the Mountain State far outpaced the loss rates in those states, with Mississippi at 0.2% and Illinois, 0.1%. The national population only grew 7.4% from 2010 to 2020, the lowest pace since 1930 to 1940, when America was suffering through the Great Depression. Slow growth and population redistribution over the past 10 years caused seven other states to lose a seat in Congress.
Company does little to salve misery, though. West Virginia’s problems of an aging, unhealthy population in a state with poor infrastructure, little economic optimism and a pipeline pumping younger residents to other states with more opportunity are not entirely unique, but they certainly seem worse here.
The enormity of the challenges also creates a sort of reluctance to chip away in any particular direction. As evidenced by the most recent legislative session, lawmakers were looking for gimmicks, like repealing the state income tax — an effort that failed — while ticking off culture war boxes by passing bills to ban transgender athletes from participating in girls’ sports or drug testing welfare recipients. What do either of those things — among a host of other, similar bills — do to advance West Virginia in the modern era or slow the flow of major employers and people out of the state?
When Justice and Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, were pitching the income tax cut as something that would bring 400,000 people to West Virginia over the next 10 years, a lot of reporters turned to census data and recent studies for analysis. Turns out, not many Americans who move relocate to another state. Taxes weren’t even listed as a reason for moving in a census survey. The top reasons people listed for relocating were housing (either moving to a larger house or becoming a home owner after renting), family and jobs.
Those categories aren’t exactly strengths for West Virginia. There are a lot of ex-pats who have family here and would like to come back to their home state. But the same reasons causing people to leave are the same ones keeping many from returning — a lack of employment options and a Legislature that has mostly focused on distracting from the real problems.
Something’s got to give. West Virginia has to willingly and seriously look at opportunities beyond coal for a better economy that offers a diversity of investment and jobs that pay well. West Virginia has to look at ways to make real improvements to infrastructure, not the least of which is fast, reliable broadband service across its entirety. The state has to become more accepting of everyone, not just the familiar. If those shifts don’t occur, the state will continue to dwindle, to the detriment of all.