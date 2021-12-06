West Virginia surpassed one milestone for the COVID-19 over the weekend, and is likely to surpass at least one more in the coming days.
Unfortunately, these aren’t high gains in vaccination rates or records for a drop in active cases or hospitalizations. They’re the wrong kind of milestones.
According to the state Department of Health and Human Resources, West Virginia has now surpassed 300,000 total cases since the pandemic began around 21 months ago, with the total now at 301,349. That means about 17% of the state has tested positive for coronavirus in that time. That number could be lower if positive cases reflect an individual who has tested positive more than once. However, it’s probably higher, because individuals tend to get tested only if they’re symptomatic or have been around someone else who tested positive. There are likely many asymptomatic cases that were never reported, and perhaps even some symptomatic cases where the individual never sought treatment or got tested.
Total cases can only go up, so it’s conceivable the state could get to a point where 20% to 25% of the population has tested positive for COVID-19. It could go even higher. The indicator that matters is by how much and how quickly.
The state will also likely surpass 5,000 reported COVID-19 deaths sometime this week. An additional 28 deaths reported Monday morning have moved the total to 4,990. What’s truly sad and frustrating is that about 3,500 of those deaths came after vaccines were made available to the general public. About half of the state has simply not gotten vaccinated, and those who aren’t immunized account for 90% of the state’s reported COVID-19 deaths.
Active cases also remain a concern. There were 8,031 active cases listed on Monday, down 20 from the previous day. However, short drops have been common recently, followed by sharp increases, perhaps because of reporting lags between the state, public health agencies and health care providers. The overall trend in active cases shows they are going up. For instance, West Virginia surpassed 8,000 active cases on Friday, with 8,025. The last time the state had a higher active case count was more than a month ago, when 8,107 were reported on Oct. 23. And that was during a slow decline from a surge caused by the delta variant and low vaccination rates, that peaked at nearly 30,000 cases in September.
Hospitalizations, patients in intensive care and those on ventilators are also rising again, while the threat of a new variant looms.
The bottom line is that West Virginians hold the power to decide when this is over and they’re not using it. Vaccination rates are low, and that means another winter surge, regardless of evolving variants, according to public health officials.
Until vaccination rates drastically improve, prepare for continued mask mandates (and arguments about those mandates) in schools and public health advisories regarding travel and gatherings. Prepare to see new, grim milestones surpassed, and consider what they really mean. Hospital rates and active cases can rise and fall, but the death toll never goes down. Each death is a loved one lost and another added to the total, which breaks a record every time a new name is recorded.