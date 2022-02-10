As the West Virginia House of Delegates considers a bill to lower taxes for the wealthy by cutting the personal income tax, the Senate, without a hint of irony, is seeking to slash unemployment benefits for the state’s jobless.
Both chambers of the Legislature are controlled by a GOP supermajority, so it figures that they’d consider padding the pockets of the already rich while punishing those they see as not trying hard enough or scamming the system as concepts that go hand in glove.
Senate Bill 2 and Senate Bill 3 passed earlier this week and now rest in the hands of the House. SB 2 dramatically slashes unemployment benefits from 26 weeks to 12, although that number could fluctuate depending on the state unemployment rate at a given time. SB 3 requires an unemployed worker to show documentation that they attempted to find work at least four times in a week before they can receive their benefits.
Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, said these are “economic development” bills, and that it doesn’t matter how long someone is eligible to receive unemployment benefits if there are jobs available.
It’s hard to buy that, especially since the Legislature has been systematically going after those who receive any type of government assistance since the Republican Party gained control of both chambers in 2015. There have been numerous attempts to require drug testing for those who receive food stamps or other types of assistance in the name of weeding out those who, in the eyes of the GOP, leach off the system. Never mind that the drug tests are paid for by the taxpayers, and the cost of the process outpaces anything recouped by finding these scammers.
Are there people who try to game the system? Absolutely. But it’s a very small number and it’s not as if those people are living in luxury by staying on assistance.
Government assistance helps a broad range of folks, many of whom are only in the programs temporarily as they recover from a financial crisis that can stem from any number of factors. That might seem to bolster the point that making unemployment benefits available for a shorter time is warranted, but each situation is unique and it often takes more than three months for someone to turn their life around.
Another factor the Senate isn’t considering is the shift in the power dynamic between employers and their workers.
Many will recall that Gov. Jim Justice last year ended, three months early, extra financial unemployment aid from the federal government as part of COVID-19 relief. His reasoning, much like the reasoning behind these Senate bills, was based on a fairly faulty conclusion that people would rather receive extra benefits than go back to work. Jobs were available everywhere, but business owners were having trouble finding workers, so the only conclusion, to Justice, was that people were being lazy.
In reality, West Virginians, like many Americans, were questioning if they wanted to return to low-wage jobs with no benefits or look for something better. Many also began demanding better treatment and compensation from their employers, once it became clear just how vital those workers were.
Yes, some scammed the system. However, as some members of the Senate pointed out during debate earlier this week, those scammers were mostly cyber criminals and organized crime outfits, not the everyday worker.
So, what are these most recent bills really about? It’s not difficult to argue that there are good intentions here, and at least some of that is probably genuine. But the state unemployment rate is the lowest it has been in a long time, so why now? There’s an argument to be made that these types of measures won’t do anything to drive the unemployed back to the workforce, because those receiving unemployment benefits are dealing with circumstances that most in the West Virginia Senate never have nor will have to go through.
Is this about political expediency? That seems to be a part of it. There’s a pattern in the Legislature of making an enemy of the state’s less fortunate and going after them with proposals to catch the supposed cheaters, which have yielded little.
Seeking to punish those in the unemployment line is also easier than what the state should be doing — focusing on measures that offer help past the barriers to employment, like better access to child care, education and transportation. Of course, the Legislature also should be working on policies to bolster the workforce for all of the federal infrastructure work ahead while looking to recruit employers who will pay livable wages with benefits.
That’s real economic development.