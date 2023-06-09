Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Former president Donald Trump continues to make history in a variety of ways: He’s the only U.S. president to be impeached twice, the first sitting or former president to be charged with a crime by a state grand jury and, now, the only sitting or former president to be indicted on federal charges. And yet, for all of these firsts, there’s a pattern at work.

Just like the indictment out of New York, Trump was the one to break the news Thursday night that he’d been indicted, this time by a federal grand jury in Florida on charges possibly related to violation of the Espionage Act, in connection to classified government documents seized from his home by federal agents. Journalists quickly confirmed the story and Trump backers, including a slew of leaders in West Virginia, immediately rushed to the disgraced former president’s defense.

