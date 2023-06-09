Former president Donald Trump continues to make history in a variety of ways: He’s the only U.S. president to be impeached twice, the first sitting or former president to be charged with a crime by a state grand jury and, now, the only sitting or former president to be indicted on federal charges. And yet, for all of these firsts, there’s a pattern at work.
Just like the indictment out of New York, Trump was the one to break the news Thursday night that he’d been indicted, this time by a federal grand jury in Florida on charges possibly related to violation of the Espionage Act, in connection to classified government documents seized from his home by federal agents. Journalists quickly confirmed the story and Trump backers, including a slew of leaders in West Virginia, immediately rushed to the disgraced former president’s defense.
Gov. Jim Justice, who also is a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, released a statement saying “The Biden Administration will stop at nothing to defeat me and President Donald J. Trump.” It’s interesting how Justice inserted himself in there. As a fellow narcissist and lousy businessman, Trump likely would tip his cap to the move. He’d also approve of Justice including a link to donate to his Senate campaign.
Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., released a statement of typical wing-nuttery and pledged fealty to Trump, whom Mooney guaranteed would be reelected as president next year. Mooney is battling Justice for the Republican nomination for Senate, and has enjoyed Trump’s favor in the past. Trump carried West Virginia in 2016 and 2020 by huge margins, so both candidates are fawning for his endorsement.
Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., said she “never dreamed the United States could resemble a banana republic like it is tonight.”
Such statements are rich coming from Miller and Mooney, both of whom voted against certifying Electoral College votes after Trump had unleashed a mob on the Capitol. The Jan. 6 crowd was fueled on lies of a stolen election and bent on stopping the peaceful transfer of power. Some intended to harm members of Congress, who had to take shelter for their own protection. That’s what a banana republic looks like.
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, a Republican candidate for governor in next year’s race, released a statement and video backing Trump and calling out supposed double standards as it relates to the documents case. (It’s true that documents that should have been returned when Joe Biden was vice president, and the same for Mike Pence, were found. The low volume and nature of those documents, along with the fact that they were returned immediately upon discovery make those cases very different).
Morrisey, who tried to stop 2020 presidential ballots from being counted in Pennsylvania because of how the state was handling absentee votes during COVID, while his own state actually had less-rigid rules, knows a thing or two about double standards.
Other high-profile Republicans in the gubernatorial primary, including Secretary of State Mac Warner, Delegate Moore Capito, Rep. Miller’s son and car dealer Chris Miller and state Auditor JB McCuskey, had not made any public remarks on the indictment as of late Friday morning. Also silent were Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
Those who said nothing smartly seem to have learned something about how these things involving Trump tend to unfold.
Bear in mind that no one knows what is in the indictment. It’s under seal, and likely to remain that way until Trump’s arraignment in a U.S. District Court next week. News outlets might get an idea of what’s in there (some are already reporting the number of charges and what they might be) but no one really knows until the thing is made public.
Recall that, prior to Trump’s arraignment on business fraud charges in New York, many were predicting a handful of misdemeanors. Instead, the indictment revealed 34 felony charges. Turned out, this was no political game, but a serious case.
Also important to remember is that, when Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club, which also serves as his residence, was searched on a warrant by the FBI — after Trump had reportedly refused repeated requests to turn over documents he shouldn’t have possessed — politicians such as Morrisey brayed that the search warrant should be unsealed, denouncing a sure miscarriage of justice. When those screeching voices got what they wanted, and the warrant revealed possible violations of the Espionage Act, those politicians quickly walked away, whistling with hands in pockets and looking for other rocks to kick.
Blind support of someone, without any knowledge of what the charges are and what the evidence shows, is foolish. You’d think attorneys and members of Congress would know better. For a lot of them, though, this is still theater, such as the time Rep. Miller protested outside one of Trump’s impeachment hearings, decrying the process as secretive and purely political, when, in fact, she could’ve sat in on the hearings because of her own committee assignment.
Yes, it is alarming that a former president has been charged with federal crimes. Yes, it does harm the country, in terms of political polarization. It also opens up the possibility that others, with the precedent of prosecuting a former president set, might look for nefarious opportunities to go after their political enemies. Whatever anyone thinks of Trump, this is not something to be celebrated. Indeed, it’s a low point for the country.
At the end of the day, though, as Trump himself said as a presidential candidate in 2016 — ironically boasting that classified records would be handled with the utmost security and to the letter of the legal standard in his administration — “No one is above the law.”
A blind eye cannot be turned because of politics, fear of violence from supporters or the notion that prosecuting someone will simply strengthen their base. That’s the outside noise. There’s no denying it’s unpleasant and worrying.
Still, the legal process must and will play out for Trump, just as it would for anyone else. And this is hardly the last of his mounting legal troubles. Those prostrating before Trump might want to conserve their backs and knees by waiting until everything is out in the open.