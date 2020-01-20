Gazette-Mail editorial: WV Legislature has become proxy battle

It wasn’t that long ago that the West Virginia Legislature used to, well, work on bills that were actually crafted with the idea that they’d be beneficial to West Virginians.
Sure, it was never totally on the level. The wheels got greased for coal and other extraction industries; legislation that might imperil the business interests of certain lawmakers got buried. But the naive and the cynical alike could at least understand why that was happening.
But the West Virginia Legislature today is drastically different than it was even just three or four years ago. The state legislative branch has become a staging ground for proxy wars that are more focused on national interests. Some would have little to no impact on everyday West Virginians, while negative effects are ignored, because it’s the ideological battle that is more important.
As Phil Kabler pointed out in his recent Statehouse Beat column, the triad of abortion, guns and anti-LGBTQ equality have been firmly established in the early going of the 2020 session. Some of these, like the “live birth” bill, make little to no sense because of abortion restrictions already in place. Yet it will be pursued. Gun laws have been loosened considerably in recent years, but a bill to disallow cities to ban weapons at public, outdoor events has been introduced, because you can’t fight a phantom war against gun restrictions without something to be outraged about.
And, of course, the Legislature will make a show of “owning the libs” by again refusing to adapt state code to protect members of the LGBTQ community from discrimination.
What does any of this do for West Virginia? Does it change the average West Virginian’s daily life? In most cases, no, which is fine if you’re straight, male and have no problem with someone packing heat at the Book Festival. If you don’t fit into these categories, you are once again reminded how little the Legislature regards you, sacrificing your worthiness as a person toward the greater battle of Right vs. Left.
As Kabler concluded, the only real, tangible result here is capable people leaving the Legislature, tired of the rancor, and more and more talented people, who could help rebuild West Virginia, instead leaving the state. The cost is already evident, but it will become only more apparent in years to come.