It’s troubling to think what might have happened if something like House Bill 4840 had been introduced in last year’s legislative session.
The bill, which would have defanged enforcement powers of the West Virginia Office of Miner’s Health, Safety, and Training, died in the House of Delegates last week after 22 miners and mine safety advocates spoke out against it during a hearing in the House chamber. The only person to speak in favor of the bill was the president of the West Virginia Coal Association, a lobbyist group for coal’s corporate interests.
HB 4840 was clearly written to appease business interests, under the thinking that removing the office’s power to issue orders and fines for safety violations would help the coal industry, regardless of what it would do to working conditions or worker health and safety.
Even after the hearing, which happened to fall on the same day as a mine fatality in West Virginia, a couple of key sponsors in the House tried to save the bill. But the expressed concerns from those the legislation would harm clearly had an impact. Support for HB 4840 collapsed and the legislation failed to clear the House by the crossover deadline last week. HB 4840 is dead, as far as the 2022 legislative session is concerned.
So why bother pondering what would’ve happened in 2021? As many will recall, the Republican supermajority controlling the House of Delegates and the Senate shutout public hearings last year. Legislators cynically used the COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse to limit public input on practically everything that came up for debate, while mocking any semblance of public health concern among themselves. With little to no public participation, the Legislature was only answerable to itself, and that proved fairly disastrous. No doubt, something like HB 4840 would have sailed through last year.
What happened last week shows the power the people still hold in how they are governed. It’s important to keep this in mind, because something like HB 4840 will likely return next year. Whatever the content of a bill, if it’s important to a particular lobby group, it’ll keep coming back in one form or another, in hopes that, one day, it will get through because the political landscape has shifted, the concerns of voters have changed or the people have let their guard down.
West Virginians have to stay vigilant on all manner of issues in the Legislature and never take for granted their power nor assume their voice doesn’t matter. It’s easy for politicians to push through self-serving or big, corporate-backed bills when no one else is in the room. But when they have to look constituents in the eye, the dynamic changes completely. That’s not to say every battle over bad legislation can be won in a public hearing, but, if no one speaks up, the odds are substantially worse.