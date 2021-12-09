If one call had been heeded, if one of many reports had been connected, five children likely would have been removed from a Greenbrier County home before 25-year-old Oreanna Myers shot and killed them, burned down the house and killed herself in December 2020.
The system that should have protected the five boys, three of whom were Myers’ children, the other two her husband’s, failed them badly, with horrific results.
Sarah Peters, a dental hygienist, told the West Virginia Legislature’s Joint Committee on Children and Families that she observed large bruises on one of the boys, 4-year-old Kian Myers, during an appointment four months before the grizzly killings. Peters, who spoke before the committee Tuesday, said she also observed Kian being verbally abused by an adult male in the parking lot, and noted that the young boy seemed terrified of the man.
So, she made a call to the state Child Protective Services hotline to report suspected abuse. Peters said she relayed the information and was going to send photos and further explain her suspicions, but the hotline worker cut the call short. She was later told there wouldn’t be an investigation, because there was no suspicion of abuse or neglect. No one from the local division of child services or law enforcement ever contacted Peters about what she reported, she said.
Had state workers been more patient and thorough in handling just that one phone call, it might have uncovered further information about what was happening in the boy’s home, and could have prevented the tragedy on Dec. 8, 2020.
But this isn’t about one mistake enabling a catastrophe.
Retired West Virginia State Police Trooper Mike Spradlin, who investigated the shootings, told the committee that not only did he uncover evidence of neglect, abuse and violence in the home, but he discovered that claims of abuse had been reported to multiple agencies before the fatal incident. None of the dots were connected, until it was too late.
This points to the larger problem of abuse and neglect cases in West Virginia. Case numbers are high, but agencies such as Child Protective Services lack resources and are understaffed. The staff they do have are overworked and underpaid. Under those conditions, mistakes are going to happen. Those mistakes can be lethal to a child, which is inexcusable.
A recent audit found that, in 2018, state protective services workers, required by law to investigate abuse claims, responded to about half of the reports they received within the required timeline. Others who spoke before the committee Tuesday said things have only gotten worse under the circumstances of a global pandemic.
Legislators didn’t ask any further questions about the Myers case, because the hearing went over two hours. While the practical concerns of legislators’ schedules are understandable, that doesn’t send the right message, either.
There’s an old adage about commercial airline disasters saying it usually isn’t one major thing going wrong that causes a crash, but several small things going wrong beforehand.
Going by the words of Peters and Spradlin, that certainly seems to be what happened leading up the horrific events in a Greenbrier County home last year. What is even more troubling is considering all of the other, similar situations that might be occurring right now, and how the odds of preventing another tragedy are hobbled by a hit-or-miss system.
No state or county agency, or any law enforcement department, will ever be perfectly ironclad, preventing or at least stopping every incident of child abuse or neglect. But West Virginia has to do much better.