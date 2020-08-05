If you tuned into Gov. Jim Justice’s daily coronavirus briefing Wednesday, in which he outlined a plan for reopening schools by Sept. 8, and came away with a lot of questions, you’re not alone.
Justice and other state officials admit they’ve got a lot to work out before all the details of the plan are ready. As the governor said, the situation is “fluid.” The fact that a plan is in place and moving forward is encouraging, even if it’s all a bit confusing right now.
Bringing children safely back into schools during the COVID-19 pandemic is a massive and complicated undertaking. And there is a strong possibility schools might have to close after they reopen. Ordinary bugs and viruses tear through student and teacher populations all the time. Even with precautions, it’s easy to imagine a scenario where coronavirus outbreaks occur.
Planning is good, but West Virginia government and public health officials should keep their eyes on other states to see how they are handling reopening schools. Many will be resuming classes within the next few days and weeks.
Pushing the start date back here was a smart decision, because it allows some time to observe — and adjust — accordingly. The governor, education officials and health officials might find themselves having to completely overhaul their plans — or even push back the start date, especially for in-person classes — by the time September rolls around.
It would be great if children could return to school next month without a hitch and some sense of normalcy could return. The problem, though, is that these are still very abnormal times. The virus isn’t going away. Cases and deaths across the country continue to shoot upward. It could turn out that bringing students back into schools in West Virginia will only worsen the spread of a virus that, so far, hasn’t hit this state nearly as hard as it has hit others.
There’s no more crucial mission in this country than educating children. But those children can’t be endangered if the warning signs indicate bringing them back isn’t the right thing to do.
Gov. Justice has said he will not put West Virginia children in danger. He needs to be held to that.