Gazette-Mail editorial: WV, region still hasn't seen worst of virus yet

It’s a startling statement that Gov. Jim Justice has been making lately, but it certainly sets the tone for the seriousness regarding the coronavirus pandemic.
Justice led off his Thursday news conference by saying that the country is now losing the equivalent of the number of people who would die in a large airliner disaster “every hour” to the virus. He added that such a disaster on a given day would dominate the news cycle across the country.
It’s an apt and grim metaphor — from a man known perhaps for metaphors, but not of such a serious nature.
On Thursday, Justice reminded West Virginians that vigilance regarding everything they can do to fight a virus without a vaccine — social distancing, hand washing, etc. — has to remain high. After all, by just about any model or projection, this is going to get worse before it gets better.
As the number of cases and fatalities climbs, West Virginia has been relatively fortunate — so far. The numbers will continue to go up, but the state has had the benefit of seeing how neighbors like Kentucky and Ohio have effectively battled the virus.
Also, it’s not as if people from other destinations stream into West Virginia by droves every day. No doubt, there are more cases here than state officials and public health experts know about, yet. But timely precautions can be effective here because of a sparse and spread-out population. You only have to look at New York to see how bad this can get in a blink, with the right blend of people coming and going, living on top of each other and using mass transit systems.
West Virginia was given the gift of warning and time. Things could be just as bad here, proportionately, if West Virginians don’t use those advantages and heed the warnings of the governor and public health officials.
The message seems to be getting across, but there are still reports of overcrowded stores or those going about their lives as if nothing is different.
In three or four weeks, parts of this country are going to be overrun by the coronavirus, with hospitals at capacity and a shortage of proper medical equipment. West Virginians can make sure that doesn’t happen, and most are.
It’s a strange time. The routine of life and commerce has been significantly altered. It’s not easy, but everyone will be better for it if they realize now that places like West Virginia have yet to see anything close to how bad this could get.