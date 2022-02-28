It was just a resolution — a piece of paper stating a position and a vote approving that position. The West Virginia Senate’s unanimous approval last week of a resolution stating that the chamber stands in support of Ukraine as that faraway nation faces down an ongoing invasion from Russia does less to stop a tank than a stone hurled at its armored hull.
However, that doesn’t make the resolution meaningless.
It’s important that the Senate went on record as opposing Russian tyrant Vladimir Putin’s baseless aggression, which has Ukrainians fleeing their homes, while many of their loved ones, most of whom are not soldiers, stay behind, planning to stand their ground and fight for their country. Putin’s invasion of a sovereign nation that does not want to be part of his authoritarian regime is simply wrong, and it is meaningful to say so publicly.
The resolution also shows some clarity from Republican state senators, who control the body with a supermajority, on an issue that, like many other things in recent years, has been unnecessarily divisive. Politicians will take right or left stances on just about anything, regardless of the reality of the situation. Some might say all 34 members of the Senate showing unity in opposing Putin and standing with Ukraine is a low bar to clear, but anyone who has been paying attention recently knows that’s not the case.
There have been serious efforts in this country and in West Virginia to tell people not to believe their eyes or ears — that everything is a matter of perspective, rather than basic truth or right and wrong. It’s reassuring that a state legislative body saw what was happening and not only agreed that it was wrong, but felt the need to officially declare it. That, in itself, is significant.
It might not do anything to change the situation overseas, but it’s substantially better than nothing. The West Virginia Senate easily could have avoided talking about the issue completely.
Americans should care, on basic principle alone, anytime a democracy, no matter how imperfect, in any part of the world is threatened by an authoritarian power and innocent people stand to get hurt. But there are broader concerns that also should resonate with people in the United States, including West Virginians, not the least of which is the fate of Americans stuck in Ukraine right now.
If Putin’s forces roll through Ukraine without stiff resistance from the United States and NATO, whether it be in the form of heavy economic sanctions or more American troops in bordering countries, what is to stop the madman who has entrenched himself as Russia’s leader for life from pushing farther west? What’s to keep this former KGB killer from trying to claw back the remains of the Soviet Union? What’s to prevent another Cold War?
Hitting even closer to home, what’s to keep an even more empowered Putin from continuing to use his flunkies to sow disinformation in the United States, further pushing his agenda of pitting Americans against each other through a glut of toxic falsehoods spread on social media by his professional troll farms? What’s to stop efforts to electronically attack U.S. infrastructure? What will happen to oil and gas supply and prices, if Putin’s petrostate further expands? How will that impact the energy grid here?
There are many reasons why West Virginians should be concerned about what is happening in Ukraine, and the state Senate was right to note its unanimous opposition to Russia’s completely unprovoked attack. A similar resolution is awaiting a vote in the House of Delegates, and, hopefully, it will follow the Senate’s lead on the matter.
Lunatics and monsters like Putin should draw universal disdain, no matter who is expressing it.