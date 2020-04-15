Gazette-Mail editorial: WV should be glad it's not Fla.

West Virginians should thank their lucky stars they don’t live in Florida.
That might sound odd, given the latter’s economy, lax taxes and agreeable climate. Then again, West Virginia went on lockdown early in response to the coronavirus threat, while Florida’s beaches teemed with crowds determined to party until they caught the virus. There have been more than 21,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Florida and nearly 600 deaths, as of Monday afternoon.
What’s more, Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is making West Virginia’s Jim Justice look like one of the Roosevelts, recently deemed professional wrestling — specifically the WWE — an “essential service” in the state.
Now, anyone who has spent any time in West Virginia knows there is no place in the United States that loves and exalts the gladiators of the kayfabe ring more than is done here. But even residents of the Mountain State have to be raising an eyebrow over this odd decision.
Sure, (earmuffs for some) the stunts are coordinated and the fighting isn’t real, but this still involves people getting well within 6 feet of each other and putting their hands on each other’s sweaty faces — in their eyes, ears, mouths and, occasionally, noses.
The events in Florida will be televised and won’t have an audience, but it’s still putting the wrestlers, show crew and support staff in danger, especially as a WWE employee already has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Gov. DeSantis’ explanation for his decision is that people are tired of watching reruns of sporting events and need new entertainment. That’s a weird and, frankly, weak explanation.
Some news media outlets, such as Vox, have speculated this has more to do with how much money the McMahon family, which runs the WWE, has poured into the state. Linda McMahon was briefly President Donald Trump’s head of the Small Business Association and now runs a pro-Trump political action committee that recently spent millions of dollars on ads in Florida.
DeSantis and Trump are close. So are Justice and Trump, but it’s hard to see West Virginia’s governor making such a strange decision and blaming it on reruns.
Really, it’s a simple case of “would you rather,” as in would you rather have new sports to watch or shut down something that could exponentially raise the number of people getting sick and possibly dying?
Maybe governors in the rest of the United States should enact a ban on people traveling out of Florida.