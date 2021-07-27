On July 8, active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia dropped below 1,000 for the first time in more than a year, at 999. The next day, they dropped to 882, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources.
It was a milestone, given the state had nearly reached 30,000 active cases in the winter but had seen a steady decline since vaccinations became available. Around the same time, though, public health officials were sounding the alarm about stalling vaccination numbers and the emergence of the delta variant of the coronavirus.
While nearly all public health measures aimed at stopping the spread of the virus have been lifted, vaccination numbers have continued to stall, and case numbers in West Virginia are steadily going in the other direction.
On Tuesday, there were 1,656 active cases in the state, part of a gradual increase that has continued since July 13 — with the exception of one day when cases dropped from 1,115 to 1,098.
The DHHR no longer is updating COVID-19 statistics during the weekend, so Monday’s data that showed more than 400 new cases perhaps seemed more dramatic than it actually was. Still, state cases are steadily rising, as are hospitalizations — which again surpassed 100 for the first time in a long time on Tuesday.
During a news briefing Tuesday, Dr. Clay Marsh, Gov. Jim Justice’s COVID-19 czar, said those with compromised immune systems should consider avoiding large crowds or return to wearing masks in such settings, even if they’ve been vaccinated against the virus. Justice expressed frustration with the reversal of trends, forewarning that things could return to the way they were before the vaccines.
And yet, vaccination rates remain at the core of the problem in West Virginia. Only about 49% of the state’s total population (56% of those who are eligible for the vaccines) has been fully vaccinated. Those numbers have stayed stubbornly in that vicinity for some time, despite pleas from Justice and his “Do it for Babydog” prize-drawing incentives. The rate has hit a plateau in the face of consistent warnings from Marsh about the delta variant of the virus, which spreads more easily and does more harm, especially among the unvaccinated.
Sadly, it’s hard to tell what else Justice and his team could do. Maybe increasing the number of briefings — which has dropped from five days a week to three, and now two — and opening them up so the news media could attend in person would get the message out to more ears. We think this is something Justice should do for transparency’s sake but, even then, it’s hard to tell if it would inspire more West Virginians to get the shot. These vaccines have been around since December, and available to ever-increasing numbers of the general public since early spring.
True, there were some organizational breakdowns and a scarcity of shots in the early going that might have discouraged some. But the state has had a surplus of vaccines looking for arms for months.
So, it becomes a question of whether anything will motivate an increase in vaccinations. And, if not, what happens as a result? It’s not like active cases are exploding, but a trend is a trend. There were 971 active cases on July 12 and now, more than two weeks later, there are nearly 1,700.
West Virginians have to decide if they want to risk sliding back into a situation where emergency public health measures could be required, or if they want to continue getting back to what life was like pre-pandemic. Right now, that decision is in the people’s hands. But it might not stay there, if things continue the way they’re going.