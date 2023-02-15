Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A bill moving through the West Virginia Senate is yet another clear example of coal industry shills trying to keep coal power relevant despite what market forces have to say.

Tuesday, the Senate Energy, Industry and Mining Committee passed Senate Bill 609, which would require approval from the state’s Public Energy Authority before a power plant can be decommissioned or demolished. The Energy Authority had been inactive for about a decade until 2021, when Gov. Jim Justice, who operates several businesses that mine and sell coal, reactivated the body and stacked it with coal and gas industry lobbyists and attorneys (possibly in violation of state law).

