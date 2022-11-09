Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia voters sent a split message Tuesday by widening the Republican Party’s supermajority in both legislative chambers but also rejecting all four proposed constitutional amendments that same supermajority put on the ballot.

Unofficial results from the general election seem to suggest West Virginians are fine with the Republican Party having a veto-proof majority in the Legislature, but they know overreach when they see it. The amendments were discussed more than the candidates it seems, which could’ve been a factor. It’s also possible voters felt more sure about the amendments because it’s explained on the ballot, to some degree, what those proposals would do, as opposed to a mere name with a “D” or “R” beside it.

