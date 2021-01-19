“Infamy is just as good as fame. Either way I end up more known XOXO,” Gracyn Dawn Courtright allegedly wrote in an Instagram post before the account was deactivated. The Hurricane native posted the message after she allegedly participated in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Courtright, 23, might soon learn that fame and infamy are not the same thing. Those who are famous have their supporters and detractors. Sometimes those sentiments are random. Sometimes it depends on what the person did to become famous. Infamy, on the other hand, offers very little gray area or opportunities for redemption. People who achieve infamy often are widely reviled for as long as they are remembered.
That’s just one lesson lining up for Courtright, who is a senior at the University of Kentucky.
After being charged by federal authorities with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds with unlawful authority, knowingly engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and theft of government property under $1,000, Courtright is headed for a crash course in civics and the workings of the U.S. federal court system.
Hands-on learning from a defendant’s table isn’t the ideal way to study these things, but, if details in a federal affidavit are proved true, perhaps Courtright could use the refresher.
Screenshots from an Instagram chat obtained by the FBI show Courtright allegedly describing the storming of the U.S. Capitol as “cool.” When told by the person with whom she was chatting that what she was doing was illegal and possibly treasonous, Courtright allegedly responded “idk [I don’t know] what treason is.”
For Courtright’s benefit, in a nutshell, it’s attacking or attempting to overthrow the government of your country. That is what happened when a mob, stirred into a frenzy by an unhinged president who couldn’t accept his election defeat, stormed the seat of government, with at least some of them allegedly looking for members of Congress to kidnap or assassinate.
Courtright has not been charged with treason. Nothing that has been presented so far suggests she did anything violent, apart from reportedly joining the mob and trying to steal a sign from the Capitol. Video from her deactivated Twitter account obtained by the FBI also allegedly shows her roaming the Capitol building and engaging in a “Whose house? Our house,” chant, among other things.
The U.S. Capitol is, indeed, the people’s house, unless those people are entering by force in an attempt to intimidate or harm lawmakers who are trying to certify a presidential election. It’s astonishing how many people who were part of the mob, several documenting their participation on social media, didn’t seem to know or care that they were doing something illegal, un-American and deeply damaging to any government that relies on peaceful democracy.
Courtright isn’t the only West Virginian to be criminally charged in the incident. Once-incoming House of Delegates member Derrick Evans, R-Wayne, also faces federal charges and has resigned from the Legislature. Like Courtright, Evans was identified and arrested based on social media posts. He allegedly livestreamed his own participation in the assault on the Capitol.
Sen. Mike Azinger, R-Wood, was present for a rally before the riot, but he is not facing criminal accusations, and no public evidence has been released suggesting he entered the Capitol. His comment in a local interview that the riot was “inspiring and patriotic” isn’t criminal, just embarrassing.
It could be that nothing comes of this for Courtright or Evans. Allegations, even with screenshots and videos from the accused, are not convictions. Courtright, Evans and the scores of others who have been and will be charged in connection with the riot, are innocent until proved guilty. That’s one fundamental U.S. principle for which they all should be thankful.
Those who participated might achieve infamous status, regardless. It’s doubtful they’ll find that type of recognition to their liking.