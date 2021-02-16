There’s a worry in higher education circles that the West Virginia Legislature’s plan to repeal the state income tax will result in cuts to college funding.
It’s a logical concern. Repealing the income tax, which the GOP-controlled Legislature suggests will somehow lead to population growth, will blow a $2.1 billion hole in the budget (or at least $1 billion in the first year, if the Legislature follows Gov. Jim Justice’s proposal to cut it in half, then phase it out from there). That money must be made up elsewhere, likely through a sales tax hike and other offsetting measures, along with cuts. And where does the Legislature always look when seeking cuts? Bingo. State funding of colleges and universities.
That will result in a heavier burden on institutions to come up with their own revenue, which often is shifted onto the students through tuition hikes that reduce access and promise deeper debt.
There also have been overtures to eliminating the state’s Promise Scholarship.
About 20.6% of West Virginians have a college degree or higher, the lowest percentage in the country. If anything, the state should be removing impediments to earning a college degree.
West Virginia University President Gordon Gee was said to have endorsed the income tax repeal in a meeting with the faculty Senate, according to a tweet from WVU professor Scott Crichlow.
When asked about the issue by the Gazette-Mail, Gee’s office didn’t mention the meeting but said there are many factors to be parsed and the income tax shouldn’t be repealed without careful consideration. The response also mentioned Gee’s time in Tennessee, a state with no income tax, when he was president of Vanderbilt University. The statement said Gee thought the lack of an income tax served as a benefit to economic development in that state.
In its entirety, the statement comes off as a couched endorsement. Gee doesn’t suggest there should be more state funding for universities, while expressing hope that funding remains at current levels. He warns about potential pitfalls of an income tax repeal, but also offers his assistance in discussing the plan.
Gee’s mercurial temperament makes it difficult to know exactly what he’s thinking, although it’s worth noting that he makes $800,000 a year, roughly 31 times the average individual income in West Virginia, according to U.S. Census data. No income tax on that salary would certainly be financially beneficial to Gee, while he would be paying the same sales tax as those who make about $25,000 a year.
Gee might be thinking that if he helps shape the income tax policy, he can shield the damage it does to WVU. It would be more effective if all public higher learning institutions banded together with a united stance and vision.
There’s no question that Gee wields the biggest stick, but he hasn’t always taken the strongest stance on legislative issues that affect higher education. If all these university presidents are working together, whether that’s to oppose abolishing the income tax or to provide input that keeps their own state funding intact, they can be more effective.
While college isn’t for everyone, and West Virginia offers plenty of alternatives for associate degrees or learning a trade, a four-year degree and even post-graduate education is essential for many high-earning fields.
A tax repeal that passes the burden onto students and prices them out of higher education only puts West Virginia further behind and fuels the exodus of young, bright residents who go on to build their future somewhere else.