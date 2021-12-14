While much was made of a no-confidence vote from the West Virginia University Faculty Senate regarding school President Gordon Gee and Provost Maryanne Reed, the measure ultimately flopped. Last week, the Faculty Senate overwhelmingly voted it down by a count of 103-20.
This could be an indication that the no-confidence vote was brought forward by a vocal minority and never had much support. After all, it only takes one member of the body to call for such a vote.
Faculty Welfare Committee Chairman Scott Crichlow was singled out as the member who called for the vote, although Crichlow said he was more of an organizer, and several Faculty Senate members worked on the resolution.
The no-confidence vote was originally a complaint about inaction on COVID-19 vaccinations, decisions on program cuts and a lack of transparency on the part of the administration — the latter of which is certainly a problem, and one the Gazette-Mail is suing WVU over, as it pertains to open-meetings law.
The proposal garnered a lot of attention outside the university. West Virginia Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, and House of Delegates Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, along with other legislators, voiced their support for Gee and Reed through letters, media appearances and even in addressing the Faculty Senate before the vote was cast. The Cardinal Institute for West Virginia Policy, a conservative think tank, also vocally supported the president and provost.
Before the vote, Crichlow motioned to remove the section about a failure to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations — something the university faculty had strongly supported — watering down the no-confidence vote. A motion to allow all faculty to vote, not just members of the senate, also failed.
It’s possible Faculty Senate members felt pressure to vote against the measure with so many eyes on them. Perhaps they were intimidated or feared retribution, especially with the vote occurring virtually, with members’ names and email addresses visible to the Faculty Senate chairwoman, the incoming chairman and, possibly, the body’s secretary.
At least one Faculty Senate member told Gazette-Mail reporter Ryan Quinn that the vote format concerned her because of her untenured status.
Gee, Reed and their supporters might see this as vindication, but the items of concern in the no-confidence vote were altered, state politicians and political organizations brought their weight to bear and the voting process left Faculty Senate members to worry about possible retaliation. If anything, this was vindication with an asterisk.