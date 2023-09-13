Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

As West Virginia University prepares to scrap more than 30 majors and lay off as many as 170 faculty members to address a projected $45 million budget deficit, President Gordon Gee says the situation isn’t his fault, or the fault of other administrators or the school’s Board of Governors. Or, at least, he won’t allow himself to think that.

“I will not accept a narrative being promulgated that we have mismanaged this university or are making it a lesser university,” Gee told the WVU Faculty Senate at a meeting Monday. Last week, the Faculty Senate passed a resolution of no confidence against Gee, 797-100.

