As West Virginia University prepares to scrap more than 30 majors and lay off as many as 170 faculty members to address a projected $45 million budget deficit, President Gordon Gee says the situation isn’t his fault, or the fault of other administrators or the school’s Board of Governors. Or, at least, he won’t allow himself to think that.
“I will not accept a narrative being promulgated that we have mismanaged this university or are making it a lesser university,” Gee told the WVU Faculty Senate at a meeting Monday. Last week, the Faculty Senate passed a resolution of no confidence against Gee, 797-100.
It’s an understandable position but one that is ultimately irrelevant, if the facts don’t back it up or irreparable harm comes to WVU as an institution because of financial problems and resulting cuts to programs and staff.
Gee, other administrators and members of the Board of Governors have framed WVU’s financial crisis as a result of declining enrollment, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, and bloat in the form of programs that have low enrollment or aren’t particularly necessary — including the entire foreign language department and post-graduate programs in math and many others.
Analytics from a consulting firm led the university to propose cutting such programs to make WVU more efficient and more in-step with the needs of the existing job market, university officials have said. This reasoning has often been accompanied by a statement that all of higher education is in the same boat and facing the same problems.
That is the “narrative” Gee and other administrators are willing to accept, and they’re not entirely wrong. Enrollment has been falling. The pandemic didn’t help. After that, though, things get a little less clear.
No doubt, there are other universities around the country going through similar issues (funnily enough, some of them have hired the same consultant used by WVU, and a familiar recommendation of “right-sizing” is emerging as the proposed solution). But, as has been mentioned before, applications and enrollment at most colleges and universities across the country are on a substantial climb, exceeding prepandemic numbers. So, in reality, WVU is an outlier.
In that same meeting last week, Gee tried to downplay his 2014 prediction that WVU would hit 40,000 in enrollment by 2020. Enrollment was at about 33,000 when Gee took over as president of WVU for the second time. Enrollment has, in fact, dropped substantially since then, to about 26,000 today. This week, WVU Vice President of Strategic Initiatives Rob Alsop told state lawmakers that student tuition provides 34% of the school’s revenue, by far the heftiest contributor to operating finances. He also blamed falling enrollment on the pandemic, but it was a problem before that.
Gee, who received a contract extension through 2025 at $800,000 a year while all of this has been going on, said last week that he was merely being “aspirational” in his 2014 enrollment boast. Still, WVU seemed to be spending as if either the increase was a certainty or with little regard to whether it mattered. That’s another problem with Gee’s acceptable narrative.
Gee, WVU administrators and board members also have often failed to mention, until prompted, that the state Legislature has continued to slash funding for higher education. This has been an ongoing problem for West Virginia colleges and universities and is a solid fact that defies whatever narrative anyone wants to deploy. Indeed, the Legislature and state government’s greasy fingerprints are all over the problems at WVU.
A Board of Governors stacked with cronies of Gov. Jim Justice seems unlikely to take on the state for more funding or seriously consider faculty and student concerns. Gee had said earlier that he wouldn’t bother asking the Legislature for cash, and Alsop said there was no point because the problem of dropping enrollment remains, and another deficit would be on the horizon. It’s true that one-time bailouts won’t fix institutional problems, but they can sure as hell buy some time. The fact that no one from WVU went to the Legislature looking for some help is severe mismanagement.
Alsop mentioned in his presentation to lawmakers soaring utility costs as another expense that is eating away at WVU’s budget. The irony here is almost too much. Why are utility rates in West Virginia so high and always rising? Because a Public Service Commission made up of coal industry lifers handpicked by coal magnate Justice has approved continual rate increases to cover the cost of keeping coal-fired plants operational. Coal-fired electricity provides 91% of the power in West Virginia, but only 20% the United States as a whole, because it is now the most expensive form of power production in the country. Alsop will get no sympathy from the governor, a Legislature controlled by a Republican supermajority or his own Board of Governors on that one.
These are just a few of the factors at play. Gee can believe whatever narrative he likes, but that doesn’t make it true. Mismanagement abounds, and it’s hard to share administrative optimism that WVU will emerge from this “academic transformation” as a stronger university.