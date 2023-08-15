No one thing caused the financial crisis at West Virginia University, but declining enrollment has been cited as one of the biggest factors in the school’s looming $45 million budget deficit.
WVU dropped the news Friday afternoon that 32 programs are on the chopping block, along with 169 jobs, to cut costs. The recommendations, which came from the office of Provost Maryanne Reed, can be appealed, but precedent would suggest those prospects are grim. The university recommended discontinuing 12 post-graduate programs in March, and all appeals were denied in April.
The narrative most have come to accept is that enrollment is down everywhere, and colleges have to reexamine what they offer and the value of those programs to students, many of whom are going into serious debt to be able to afford tuition, housing and course materials.
But is that really what’s happening?
Just under 200 miles north of Morgantown on Interstate 79, Pitt, WVU’s traditional rival in athletics, saw a record number of applications for the fall semester, according to the Pittsburgh Post Gazette.
Forbes magazine reported in January that college applications weren’t just up nationwide, they were surging. Applications for the fall 2023 semester eight months ago were up 20% compared to 2019 (keep in mind that’s prepandemic).
In a separate piece, Forbes reported that some universities offering early enrollment had to defer the decision of admittance for tens of thousands of potential students because the number of applicants was overwhelming. For example, the University of Wisconsin received 45,000 early action applicants for the fall semester and had to defer 17,000 of them. At Clemson, 15,000 applicants were deferred out of a pool of 26,000.
Sure, applications don’t necessarily equal enrollment. Plenty of college-bound students apply to multiple universities. Then again, the University of Kentucky, which is about a two-hour drive on I-64 from the Mountain State’s western border, is experiencing a student-housing problem because of the record number of first-year students enrolled at the school.
It’s true that WVU is at a disadvantage when it comes to in-state population to draw from, with less than 1.8 million residents, a great many of whom are senior citizens. And while WVU has, for now, a decent amount of appeal for out-of-state students, it’s never been in the same class as universities like UK or Clemson. Perhaps it’s an unfair comparison.
Still, the fact remains that many public universities across the country are having to beat applicants off with sticks. So, what’s the problem in Morgantown?
Part of it goes back to the state’s population, although it’s more complicated than a number. West Virginia is a small state, but the problem is that it keeps getting smaller. It was one of only three states in the nation to lose population between 2010 and 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Of those three, the Mountain State’s population loss per-capita was the highest. This isn’t a new problem. West Virginia’s population has been shrinking for 70 years.
The “brain drain” has been a topic of discussion for decades. Young people leave West Virginia for better opportunities elsewhere. The state has precious little to keep them here, let alone attract people from elsewhere in a number significant enough to offset the loss.
There are all kinds of factors that keep this trend going, especially as it pertains to higher education. The state Legislature has been slashing public university funding for years while lawmakers stand on their heads to prop up the dwindling coal industry, rarely looking for ways to branch out West Virginia’s economy.
There also have been some remarkably backward policies to come out of the Legislature recently, with the body under control of a Republican supermajority, some of which hurt higher education directly and others that have a ripple effect.
This past session, lawmakers passed a bill making it legal to carry concealed firearms on campus, even though WVU President Gordon Gee and Marshall President Brad Smith, along with plenty of faculty and students, said it was a policy they didn’t want.
It was a cheap, easy victory for politicians, but it has real consequences for student safety and extra security costs for the universities, and lawmakers didn’t provide any funding for the complications they created. It’s a double whammy to a university’s pocket book, considering such a policy also might cause potential students to look elsewhere.
Other culture war policies from the Legislature have made the state appear openly hostile not just to outsiders, but West Virginia residents who don’t line up with the political right’s idea of how someone should look or act or what they should believe. A near-total abortion ban in which the brutality appears to be the point doesn’t help.
Of course, there are other factors at play here. Gee’s been at the helm at WVU for 10 years and has been less than inspiring, in terms of vision and leadership. He and Reed lost the faculty’s respect and trust long ago. Maybe the same could be said for current and prospective students.