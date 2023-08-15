Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

No one thing caused the financial crisis at West Virginia University, but declining enrollment has been cited as one of the biggest factors in the school’s looming $45 million budget deficit.

WVU dropped the news Friday afternoon that 32 programs are on the chopping block, along with 169 jobs, to cut costs. The recommendations, which came from the office of Provost Maryanne Reed, can be appealed, but precedent would suggest those prospects are grim. The university recommended discontinuing 12 post-graduate programs in March, and all appeals were denied in April.

