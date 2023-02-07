Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

We’ve written a lot over the past few years about the nationalization of the West Virginia Legislature under its GOP supermajority. Culture war issues that don’t seem top of mind to most West Virginians have taken up a lot of lawmakers’ time in recent sessions.

Some examples include bills to ban the teaching of critical race theory in K-12 schools (where it isn’t taught to begin with), passing a transgender sports ban a few years back, a current bill up for passage that outlaws sanctuary cities (as if illegal immigrants are flocking to a state that has consistently lost population for 70 years), numerous attempts to invalidate municipal laws that protect the LGBTQ community from discrimination and efforts to override any sort of regulations on where someone can carry a concealed firearm (other than the Capitol).

