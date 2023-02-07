We’ve written a lot over the past few years about the nationalization of the West Virginia Legislature under its GOP supermajority. Culture war issues that don’t seem top of mind to most West Virginians have taken up a lot of lawmakers’ time in recent sessions.
Some examples include bills to ban the teaching of critical race theory in K-12 schools (where it isn’t taught to begin with), passing a transgender sports ban a few years back, a current bill up for passage that outlaws sanctuary cities (as if illegal immigrants are flocking to a state that has consistently lost population for 70 years), numerous attempts to invalidate municipal laws that protect the LGBTQ community from discrimination and efforts to override any sort of regulations on where someone can carry a concealed firearm (other than the Capitol).
As we’ve said before, West Virginia should be as inclusive as possible and focus on issues like the addiction and foster care crises, generating a more participatory workforce, overhauling one of the most decrepit infrastructures in the country and generally improving a moribund economy that has depended far too long on dwindling extraction industries.
Turns out, we’re not the only ones who think that.
A poll released last week by the nonprofit and nonpartisan West Virginia Strong, an organization dedicated to fighting political extremism on both the left and right, shows a large number of West Virginians aged 18 to 34 — the exact demographic the state has been losing for decades because of all of its real problems — think the Legislature is off track and are discouraged by lawmakers’ engagement with “divisive social issues.”
The scientific poll, which surveyed nearly 2,000 West Virginians, focused on young voters and was conducted by Change Research, showed that 91% of respondents agreed that “government should focus on lifting people up and improving opportunities for everyone and not on telling people what they can and cannot do in their own lives.”
Now, that’s a huge number that is rarely seen in polling, but the vagueness of the question must be considered. It’s likely respondents had differing views of what “improving opportunities for everyone” or not “telling people what they can and cannot do in their own lives” means. For instance, many West Virginia Republicans in the Legislature would say they’re for small, limited government, local control of certain issues and staying out of people’s personal lives, but they also passed a law that virtually bans abortion, are on the path to ratifying campus carry and have a real thing for government-backed discrimination.
In other words, that 91% (with a 2.6% margin of error) doesn’t really say a lot.
What’s more interesting is that 76% of respondents said they were “concerned that legislators are spending too much time and attention on divisive social issues, like abortion, school prayer, critical race theory, gay marriage and the like.”
Again, it’s necessary to provide some context here, because the poll offered differing degrees as to the level of concern for respondents. So, while some felt very strongly that the Legislature is focusing on the wrong things, others who agreed it’s a problem didn’t label it a crisis. All of those responses get lumped into that 76%, which is common in policy polling. That’s still a lot of respondents in a key age group acknowledging a problem they see in the Legislature.
And this sentiment was fairly nonpartisan. Of those surveyed, 39% were Republicans, 23% were Democrats and 39% were independents. Seventy-one percent of respondents identified themselves as either conservative or moderate, regardless of party affiliation.
Here’s another key data point that should concern everyone: Of the young voters surveyed, only 25% said they would not consider leaving West Virginia. Fifty percent said they could see themselves leaving the state within five years. Opportunities for better jobs elsewhere and the direction of state politics were the top two reasons cited for leaving. This isn’t exactly shocking, but it’s another indicator that young people don’t see much happening in West Virginia that gives them hope for a future here.
Polls aren’t foolproof, and sometimes they’re wildly off. However, the methodology of this poll is in line with organizations like Pew Research, and the political diversity of respondents is certainly an interesting factor when looking at the results. It’s doubtful it’ll give the GOP supermajority running the Legislature much pause. Those lawmakers seem bound and determined to plow ahead with unpopular, self-destructive and, in some cases, irrelevant policies just because they can. But they need to know people are watching and are disappointed with what they see.