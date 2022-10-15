In interviews with the Gazette-Mail this week, candidates and election officials indicated that there’s a lack of buzz around the Nov. 8 election and that turnout is expected to be light, although some noted momentum seems to be picking up.
The slow start isn’t entirely surprising. The 2020 election was conducted in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic and, as election officials figured out how to make sure everyone could vote, candidates struggled to find a way to campaign when they couldn’t conduct large-scale events and going door-to-door was risky to everyone’s health. There could be some hangover from that heading into this election.
It’s also a midterm. The state’s two seats in the House of Representatives are on the ballot, as they are every two years, but there aren’t any U.S. Senate races to be decided in West Virginia and the next gubernatorial and presidential elections are two years away. Midterms typically draw lower turnout, which favors incumbents.
However, voters cannot allow themselves to fall into a malaise because it’s an off year. These midterms are crucially important to West Virginians and, everyone should exercise their right to vote. It’s the most say anyone has in the democratic process. It speaks louder than protests and petitions.
There are four amendments to the state constitution on the ballot, which is a staggering number. Three of those amendments would grant more power to the Legislature, including removing courts from impeachment proceedings; the authority to repeal taxes that generate revenue for law enforcement, ambulance services, fire departments and schools and libraries, among other vital services; and control over statewide public school policies.
West Virginians need to weigh in on these measures, whether for or against. Voters who oppose the amendments won’t get a second chance, if they pass. The same isn’t entirely true for those who support them, if there are no major shakeups in the Legislature, but it can be hard to get something that failed on the ballot once on there again. Everyone voting needs to remember that these extended powers won’t just apply to the current Legislature, but to every Legislature that follows, and political trends are cyclical.
Last month, the Legislature, controlled by a Republican supermajority, outlawed abortion (there are exceptions to the ban, but they are so narrow and technical that they might as well not exist). Scores of protestors tried to let the Legislature know how they felt about this hasty measure, thrown together to pass without public or expert participation after conducting proceedings more openly during a previous special session failed to result in a bill the House of Delegates and Senate could agree on.
Protesters were locked out because many legislators didn’t care what they thought and didn’t want to put up with them. The only way to make those legislators care on this or any other issue is to hold them accountable at the ballot box.
Here are some important things to keep in mind and some resources for West Virginians to ensure their right to vote.
The last day to register to vote is Tuesday, Oct. 18. You can register at your county clerk’s office. You can also apply to register to vote or update your voter information online
Early voting begins Wednesday, Oct. 26, and runs through Saturday, Nov. 5. However, some early voting locations in the state are not open until Oct. 27 or Nov. 1. Contact your county clerk’s office or visit the secretary of state’s website to learn about early voting locations and dates.
For those planning on voting in person, remember West Virginia has a voter ID law. Acceptable forms of identification include a driver’s license; passport; voter registration card; utility bill; hunting and fishing license; recent bank statement; military ID; state or federal employee ID; student ID; bank card; debit card; Social Security card; Medicaid card; Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) ID card.
If you are voting in West Virginia for the first time and registered by mail, you will need a photo ID or a current bank statement, paycheck, utility bill or government document that shows your name and address.