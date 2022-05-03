The Gazette-Mail is endorsing Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin in the Democratic Party primary. She faces Martec Washington, and the winner will go up against lone Republican candidate Lance Wolfe in the November general election.
There is a lot of pent-up frustration in the city of Charleston right now. Some residents feel as if they aren’t being heard. There are numerous opinions on the city’s homeless population and how to address the issue, along with broad concern about safety and frustration over the city’s business climate. In a lot of ways, Washington’s campaign is a response to this groundswell of general agitation across the board. And he’s a good candidate with good ideas.
However, what some don’t realize is that Goodwin’s administration is already addressing many of these things with the realistic expectation that nothing will change overnight.
The administration assembled a team to respond to homeless complaints to get people into shelters or treatment (or to get law enforcement on the scene, if it’s a criminal complaint) as the case may warrant. The program is new, and perhaps not as sweeping as some would like right now, but it’s a start.
Goodwin’s administration also expertly handled a once-in-a-generation pandemic that not only posed a huge health risk but essentially shut most of the city down, including all of the events that bring people together downtown, for the better part of two years. Not many mayors have been dealt a more difficult hand in their first term in office, and Goodwin’s steady leadership and shrewd decisiveness should not be forgotten or under appreciated.
Even for some of the little things that people lost, the administration was creative. Goodwin came up with the idea to close Capitol Street to traffic on certain days so people could come downtown and dine outside when indoor dining at restaurants was impossible. It gave residents a way to safely dine out, and it offered local small businesses under severe financial strain a boost. It worked so well that some have supported continuing the practice, even as life has gotten closer to normal.
Charleston is emerging from the pandemic with some much-needed momentum, including the opening of revitalized recreational space in the form of the City Center at Slack Plaza. The administration also has reinstated the oft-mourned Sternwheel Regatta, on ice since 2009 and something that probably would have resurfaced sooner if not for the pandemic, which is set around the July 4 holiday this summer.
West Virginia’s capital city has its share of problems, and, like many other cities in the region and across the country, they stem from economic decline, population loss and the devastation of an addiction crisis.
These problems, and their side effects, didn’t simply emerge one day because of one thing, and they won’t get solved in that fashion, either. It’s natural for some to feel pain and frustration. But Goodwin has plans in place that are moving the city in the right direction. It might take time, but that’s precisely why she deserves the chance to defend her office in the general election.
Early voting is underway and runs through May 7. The primary is set for May 10.