Voters in Kanawha County have plenty of difficult choices facing them when they cast their ballots in this year’s primary. There is, however, one decision that should be easy: voting in favor of extending the county’s Ambulance, Bus and Emergency Services Levy, also known as the Kanawha County Safety Levy.
This isn’t approval of a new tax, but a renewal of one that has been on the books since the 1970s. It has been reauthorized each time it has been on the ballot, and there’s no reason that should change this year. The levy serves as the most important revenue source for emergency and public transit services across the county.
Under the levy, someone with a $100,000 home pays about $75 a year — or about 21 cents, less than a quarter, per day.
In exchange for that low daily amount, residents receive the following:
Ambulance service: The levy provides money for nearly one-third of the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority’s budget, and more than half of the Charleston Fire Department’s ambulance budget.
Public transportation: The levy makes up nearly two-thirds of the budget for the Kanawha Valley Regional Transit Authority — the agency that runs the buses all over Kanawha County.
Police and fire protection: Of the $17.8 million the levy brings in every year, $1.4 million goes to local police and fire departments.
As Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper put it in a Gazette-Mail op-ed this week, “the safety levy provides vital support for the county’s emergency ambulance system, our public transportation system, as well as financial support for more than 40 police and fire departments in the county.”
Carper called renewing the levy the “most important” item on the primary ballot, and there’s certainly a case to be made for that argument.
Without the renewal of the Safety Levy, budgets for Kanawha County fire protection, emergency medical and public transportation services will be drastically cut, response times will be longer and lives could be affected.
We urge all Kanawha County voters to extend the safety levy. Early voting is underway and continues through Saturday, May 7. The primary takes place May 10.