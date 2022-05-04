Charleston has one of the largest city councils in the country, and this year, all 20 seats representing geographical wards and each of the six at-large seats are up for election. There’s no shortage of candidates, although some races are uncontested and others will be decided in the primary.
For the at-large seats, there are 11 Democrats competing for those six spots on the November ballot (because there are only four Republican candidates, they all will automatically advance).
Choosing candidates to endorse in the at-large primary was difficult, because, frankly, they’re all strong and bring their own unique insights to the table. As far as we could determine, no one in this race is in it for the wrong reasons or isn’t prepared to offer solutions to the problems the city faces, which is encouraging.
However, we did find that some candidates stood out, hence our endorsements for incumbent Caitlin Cook, who has a keen eye for recreational opportunities in the city; incumbent Jennifer Pharr, who has a unique understanding of the homeless situation that many point to, fairly or not, as the largest problem the city is facing; incumbent Becky Ceperly, who has far and away the most experience on the council; and incumbent Emmett Pepper, an attorney and community volunteer who was appointed to the council late last year after the death of councilman John Bailey.
We’d like to see Pepper given more time to grow in his role and also would like to see where Cook and Pharr can take their ideas after COVID-19 truncated many city initiatives.
The Gazette-Mail also is endorsing newcomer Jonathan Lamar Frazier, who brings a data-driven approach on everything from homelessness and crime to recreation and creating a city that feels more unified as a community. Frazier also has emphasized several times that he realizes he would be part of a team, given the sheer size of the council, and would look to work with everyone on various initiatives, which is something first-time candidates don’t often grasp.
For the final endorsement, we deadlocked on Chuck Hamsher and Shawn Taylor. Hamsher is a longtime community advocate and former director of the West Virginia Coalition for the Homeless. As such, he brings a deep understanding of homelessness and what steps the city needs to take to address the issue in a meaningful way. Taylor is a former municipal judge who also serves on the board of directors at Manna Meal. Either would be a good choice for the primary.
The field is rounded out by Jenni Riser, who has a finger on the pulse of the small-business community in Charleston; current Ward 6 Councilwoman Deanna McKinney, who says she is seeking an at-large seat to have a greater impact on the council; and Joe Solomon and Corey Zinn, who recently spent three nights living on the streets of Charleston to try to better understand the nuances of the homelessness issue. Like we said, there are no bad candidates.
Aside from the at-large race, the second most-crowded field is the Democratic Party primary for Ward 8. The Gazette-Mail has endorsed Nathan Jones in that race because of his holistic view of how multiple agencies need to work together to create solutions to the city’s problems.
Again, the decision was tough. Longtime incumbent Robert Sheets has a strong record, and candidate Sara Martin Anderson represented some of the anger and frustration residents feel about not being heard by the current council. There’s also a lot to like about candidates Mataio Swain and Kathy Rubio. No Republicans filed to run in Ward 8, so the winner of the primary will take the council seat.
The remaining Gazette-Mail endorsements for the Charleston City Council are as follows:
Ward 1: Democrat candidate, incumbent Patrick Jones (no Republican filed for office).
Ward 4: Democrat incumbent Larry Moore (no Republican candidate filed for office).
Ward 5: Democrat incumbent Jeanine Faegre (no Republican candidate filed for office).
Ward 6: Democrat candidate Michael Ferrell (no Republican candidate filed for office).
Ward 7: Democrat candidate Beth Kerns (no Republican candidate filed for office).
Ward 10: Democrat incumbent Keeley Steele (no Republican candidate filed for office).
Ward 15: Democrat incumbent Sam Minardi; Republican candidate Harper Gardner.
Ward 18: Democrat incumbent Bobby Brown (Republican candidate Pam Burka is unopposed in the primary).
Wards 2, 11, 13, 14 and 20 have one Democrat and one Republican running for office and will be decided in the November election. Wards 3, 9, 12, 16, 17 and 19 are uncontested.