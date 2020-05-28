Gazette-Mail endorsements for House of Delegates District 35

There are eight candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for four seats in the West Virginia House of Delegates 35th District and five candidates seeking the Republican nomination. The top four in each primary advance to the general election. The district represents parts of Charleston, along with South Charleston, Dunbar, St. Albans and other unincorporated areas of Kanawha County.
In the Democratic primary, the Gazette-Mail endorses lone incumbent Doug Skaff Jr. (a minority partner in HD Media LLC, which owns the Gazette-Mail) and candidates Patti Hamilton, Rusty Williams and Kayla Young. In the Republican primary, we endorse lone incumbent Moore Capito, along with Brady Campbell and former House member Chris Stansbury. The Gazette-Mail opinion staff was unable to arrange interviews with Republican candidates Larry Pack and Trevor Moore.
On the Democratic side, all four of these candidates are relatively apolitical with a focus on what will help the state’s economy the most, incentivizing young people to stay in West Virginia or relocate to the state and afford everyone the tools to succeed.
Skaff touts a plan to offer financial assistance for those who would stay or relocate to West Virginia in needed professions or to start small businesses. That aid could include a limited personal income tax exemption in exchange for committing to work in the state for five years. He also wants to focus tax breaks or other incentives on people bringing businesses to West Virginia that don’t already exist here or are an entry to a new sector of the economy, rather than cutting taxes for industries on the decline.
He’s also tired of the quagmire surrounding West Virginia’s medical cannabis program, which was signed into law in 2017 but has never gotten off the ground due to regulation wrangling and some political foot-dragging.
This is also an area Williams would like to focus on. The candidate said he smoked marijuana illegally while undergoing painful, prolonged cancer treatments because he didn’t want to risk addiction to painkillers — a problem that ravages West Virginia. Williams is among a growing chorus of those who would like to see cannabis legalized, regulated and taxed to provide the state with additional revenue.
Hamilton is seeking office for the first time but might know how to navigate West Virginia’s bureaucracies better than anyone on the ballot. For 20 years she was executive director of West Virginia Association of Counties. Prior to that, she served on the Public Service Commission.
Hamilton, like all of the candidates in this race, sees broadband expansion as critical to West Virginia’s future to attract business and encourage entrepreneurs. Hamilton also touts the benefit of growing access to telehealth in regions where medical facilities are closing and access to health care is limited. The coronavirus pandemic has made this problem even more glaring. The state and federal government have been spending millions of dollars on the problem for years, but, as Hamilton noted, there aren’t a lot of visible results. She sees state oversight and organized involvement as ways to overcome this. Hamilton also emphasized seeking national park status for parks in West Virginia to draw more tourism dollars and addressing the problem of affordable housing.
Young touched on many of these issues, saying financial incentives need to be spread across all industries, not just afforded to coal and natural gas. Renewables need to be on the table not just to expand the economy, but to draw in new business, she said. Young also believes a discrimination-free workplace needs to be assured to attract businesses. This means adding protections for sexual orientation and gender identity to the state’s anti-discrimination law — something that is discussed nearly every year at the Legislature, with bipartisan support, but tends to fail when extremists get involved.
But Republican candidate Brady Campbell showed us it is a bipartisan concern, saying he absolutely believes those protections should be added to state code. Both he and Young offered up quotes that included the phrase, “It’s 2020.”
Campbell also supports tax incentives for diverse industries, with an emphasis on the manufacturing, technology and communication sectors. Campbell said West Virginia’s location and tourism opportunities offer what the state needs to reverse its population drain and grow the economy. Workforce participation issues could be addressed by getting West Virginia students on career tracks well before they leave high school, he said.
We endorse Capito because he’s shown initiative in regard to paid family leave. He introduced a bill in the past legislative session that would have provided state workers with 12 weeks of paid leave for the birth of a child, the adoption of a child or for those who had become foster parents. The bill didn’t pass, but Capito thinks it’s vital and will pursue it again. He said the policy could address many issues. Giving new parents time with their children is the first and foremost priority, but he added that such a can help with overall mental health and would make West Virginia more attractive to workers.
Stansbury is also a relative centrist with several points of focus, including access to health care, treating addiction, increasing tourism and expanding high speed internet access. He also crossed the aisle in 2016 to vote against the Religious Restoration Act, which, despite the misleading name, would have allowed open discrimination in West Virginia. He was unafraid to vote his conscience even though the bill was overwhelmingly approved by House Republicans before it was killed in the Senate.