The Charleston Gazette-Mail endorses Ben Salango for governor of West Virginia.
Salango is smart, hardworking and determined to dedicate his time in office to improving West Virginia infrastructure — particularly broadband — exploring and enacting new ways to boost the state’s economy and ensuring West Virginians have the tools to succeed, whether in education and business or fighting addiction.
We believe he’ll be a full-time governor, putting in the work day in and out to help improve quality of life in the state and making it more attractive to potential new businesses and residents. As a Kanawha County Commissioner, Salango spearheaded an effort that established a family leave policy for county employers — a move the state Legislature later tried to emulate.
Salango’s opponent, incumbent Gov. Jim Justice, has approached state leadership as more of a hobby than a duty. Over the past four years, Gov. Justice has been notably absent during crucial moments, like statewide teacher work stoppages, creating a void in leadership. The governor has been out of touch with the issues, while refusing to live in Charleston, in violation of the state constitution.
During the COVID-19 crisis, while Salango has been proactive in Kanawha County, Justice has taken to giving fewer briefings and adopting policies on the fly that appear to put public health in jeopardy, in order to get kids back in school before the election. Justice has also not been transparent with the spending of more than $1.25 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funds, while asserting he alone has authority over how those funds should be used.
The governor has refused to divest from his dizzying array of business interests, and gave a massive tax break to a company that was suing one of his companies. Reporting has shown Justice has delayed or declined to pay taxes, legal settlements, fines and fees, showing disdain for his obligations and the legal system. When Salango has been confronted with conflicts of interest, he has divested himself of those conflicts, wanting to avoid even the hint of impropriety.
It’s also worth noting Salango agreed to interviews with Gazette-Mail editors before the primary and the general election. Justice declined both times.
West Virginians deserve a governor who cares enough to do the job with the competence and dedication the job demands. In this election, that’s Ben Salango.