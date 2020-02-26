Gazette-Mail: Manchin in the middle

There’s an old saying, applied particularly in the news business, that if most of the people on both sides of an issue are mad at you, you’re doing your job right.
These are uncertain times for the middle ground, though, especially as politicians and the current administration seem to think objective truth and reality are things that can be negotiated, from the highest policy disputes to whether it rained during a speech.
In the middle of all of this is Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who sent out a news release this week touting himself as the most central of all centrists — a dying breed in Congress or, really, anywhere.
The statement came out after CQ Roll Call released its rankings on how the current Congress has voted in terms of political affiliation.
Manchin, according to CQ‘s findings, has voted against his Democratic Party 49.8% of the time, the highest of any congressional member in the U.S. House or Senate. Among Senate Democrats, the only others to came close to Manchin were Krysten Sinema of Arizona and Doug Jones of Alabama, voting against their party at 47.4% and 43.2%, respectively. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., voted against the GOP less than 3.1% of the time.
The report showed the GOP as far less flexible in the Senate, where Susan Collins of Maine voted against her party most often — 21.6% of the time. Then next-highest was Rand Paul of Kentucky, at 12%.
It’s an interesting window into the political polarization of Congress. It’s also sad, in a way. Clearly, reaching across the aisle is a lost art, and party has become more important than country to most — not that a percentage breakdown of voting records is necessary to see that.
But it also raises a troubling question: Are centrists really wanted or needed? If the other side is so vile, is it worth extending an olive branch to those who would merely use it as it suits them and stomp on it in all other matters?
If there’s no one in the middle, then gridlock is the obvious result, with party majorities deciding what policies advance and what initiatives die. If that majority isn’t large enough in the Senate, where 60 votes often are needed, many bills don’t advance at all. That doesn’t fit the true spirit of democracy, and yet it seems like it’s what people want.
Manchin made a good point in his statement, noting that because Republican senators such as Collins and the late John McCain crossed the aisle, the Senate was unable to repeal the Affordable Care Act, saving health care coverage for hundreds of thousands of West Virginians. But McCain is gone, and those like Collins have drifted back into lockstep with their party. Meanwhile, the ACA is under siege in the courts, where the Trump administration has stacked the deck with recent judicial appointments.
Manchin and a handful of others are on an island, and it’s only a matter of time before that island is swallowed by rising waters, unless Washington realizes bridges are better than barricades. Given the current trajectory of U.S. political discourse, that’s a lesson far from being learned.