Gazette-Mail opinion: Escaping hell through Twitter

A woman is telling her story about Twitter saving her from hell, and it is compelling stuff.
If you use Twitter, you know it's a strange place. You can witness millions spewing bile into the void 240 characters at a time, or watch endless videos of cats leaping from one piece of furniture to another. It's a place where otherwise obscure individuals can be carried on the shoulders of strangers and hailed as heroes through likes and retweets, while others are shamed, scorned and banished through "dunking" and "ratios." It can get you tickets to see the latest superhero movie with the star of the film after he sees your heartfelt video. It can cost you the gig hosting the Oscars because of past transgressions.
Megan Phelps-Roper was one of the bile spewers when she set up and ran the official account for the Westboro Baptist Church. It's maybe been a while since you've heard about them. Here's a refresher: It's a church in Kansas founded by pastor Fred Phelps that garnered national media attention by claiming, among other things, every American who died as a result of 9/11 or the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan was in hell, because God is punishing the country for its tolerance of homosexuality.
Church members protested at the funerals of soldiers across the country. They also faxed out and emailed news releases to every newsroom in America anytime a notable person died, declaring with ultimate certainty that person was suffering eternal torment because they had not persecuted homosexuality. Some notable names on that list over the past 20 years include former President Ronald Reagan, entertainer Bob Hope and children's television icon Fred Rogers. That's right, according to the Westboro Baptist Church, Mr. Rogers is burning in hell.
Phelps-Roper grew up in this environment, where tragedy was celebrated in a twisted way because it marked God's vengeance on the wicked. Twitter is potentially fertile ground for such an ideology, and yet, instead of fanning the flames, the platform -- or some of its more sympathetic users -- doused it for Phelps-Roper.
In an interview with Medium, the granddaughter of Fred Phelps explained how it happened. Turns out, a lot like face-to-face interactions in real life, Phelps-Roper, who left the church two years ago when she was 26, wasn't convinced to change her ways because someone was yelling at her.
"If you want to reach people on the other side, don’t assume bad intent on their part — they came to these beliefs based on a lifetime of experiences. Instead, ask questions," Phelps-Roper said in the interview.
When the reporter expressed some understandable bewilderment that Phelps-Roper found there are other ways of thinking on Twitter, of all places, this was her reply:
"I often say things like, 'Twitter is a cesspool because we’re making it a cesspool.' And social media companies can do something to improve it. But I also think we’re looking for a technical solution to a cultural problem."
Testify, sister.
"That was the difference between the people who changed my mind on Twitter — the people who were willing to listen, have a conversation with me versus the people who just wanted to shame me."
Phelps-Roper said she understands why she was being shamed, and that she was doing shameful things, but added she couldn't see it as such at the time.
When she left the church, Phelps-Roper said at first she was constantly worried that God would cause her to die, and she would find herself in hell. Now armed with a new worldview, she has authored a book and hits the interview and lecture circuit trying to get people to reach out, rationally, to those across the aisle. What a novel concept.
Of course, Phelps-Roper's case is probably the exception, rather than the rule. To change perspective, someone has to be willing to listen and open to the idea they might be wrong. They also have to respond with the same respect they're being shown, rather than lashing out. Twitter is not an ideal place for that type of dialogue, but Phelps-Roper shows it can happen. If nothing else, that offers up a bit of hope.