The West Virginia Capitol Building Commission has ignored the elephant in the room long enough. It’s time for the body to discuss removing a statue of Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson from Capitol grounds — something it, yet again, failed to do during a meeting this week.
We get that it’s a conversation the building commission would rather not have. Members no doubt predict a heated debate between those who believe honoring a man who fought to preserve slavery is wrong, and others who would cite the importance of history and rail against so-called “cancel culture.”
But avoidance doesn’t solve anything. It just delays the inevitable, which the building commission is eventually going to have to face. Might as well do it now.
Sure, the commission has argued that it doesn’t have authority over such decisions, but that’s clearly not the case. The commission has made plenty of decisions on statues and monuments on Capitol grounds in recent years. Those were all easy calls about approving monuments that few, if any, would oppose. The commission is clearly reluctant to have the more difficult talk about taking something away.
Some on the building commission were no doubt hoping the decision would be taken out of their hands. A bill that would have made it illegal to remove Confederate monuments was gaining momentum in the state legislative session that adjourned earlier this month. The bill died in the House Judiciary Committee after 19 West Virginians spoke against it during a public hearing. No one spoke in favor of the bill.
And so the issue members of the building commission seem to think will just go away if they ignore it long enough is back in their laps. It’s worth noting the last time the commission held a public discussion on the statue, seven people spoke in favor of its removal and one spoke against it.
It’s time for the commission to put its cards on the table. Have a discussion, and make a decision, one way or the other. If commissioners fear backlash from a decision for removal, that’s part of the job. If they’re worried about how it will look to defend the statue, members need to examine where that’s coming from and evaluate how that factors into their overall decision-making.
Whatever is decided, it’s better for the commission to live up to its duty than continue to stick its collective head in the sand.