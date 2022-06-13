Today’s children have been through a lot. They’ve grappled with a pandemic that disrupted their lives, and the lives of their families, for two years. They’ve lived through a contentious election that culminated in an attack on the U.S. Capitol. Even if unaware of the significance or the details, children pick up on the unease and tension from such events.
News articles pop up every few months declaring that today’s children are more stressed and riddled with anxiety than any other generation before them. It’s easy to see why through the lens of recent events, but research supporting this spike in stress and anxiety predates COVID-19.
The reasons are varied, including research suggesting children get less sleep than they used to, partly because of heavy use of electronic devices. There’s also the emergence of social media and cyber bullying. Poverty plays a part, and, in West Virginia, this is a particularly large problem. Throw in that a significant portion of West Virginia kids are being raised by their grandparents or relatives as a result of abuse or neglect — often stemming from parental substance use — and it becomes clear why children are feeling more overwhelmed and scared of an unstable world.
Another part of that fright and uncertainty comes from violence in schools. Today’s children have seen news coverage of mass shootings at schools that might look a lot like theirs, and heard tales of victims with whom they could identify. They practice active-shooter drills, should the somehow-still-unthinkable happen to them.
St. Albans High School graduate Ariana Rectenwald, 17, during a small march in support of action to end gun violence Saturday, told Gazette-Mail reporter Caity Coyne about the long-term effect those drills had on her. She described how she and fellow students were told to try and tackle police officers with phony guns, and how it was hammered home that if they were unsuccessful in doing so in an active-shooter situation, they’d likely be killed.
“I can’t explain to people who haven’t seen these drills and grown up with them how scary they really are,” Rectenwald said.
With Rectenwald was former classmate Sydney Chafin, who talked about seeing coverage of the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in Connecticut, when she also was in elementary school. When she was in high school, she watched coverage of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida. Chafin said that shortly after the Parkland shooting, a heater at St. Albans High School made a loud noise and everyone panicked, thinking it could’ve been a gunshot.
That’s the kind of stress children growing up in America are dealing with.
“I’ve known nothing but gun violence since the third grade,” Chafin said. “It keeps happening, and no one is doing anything to stop it.”
Saturday’s event in Charleston was prompted by last month’s slaying of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. The attack was carried out by an 18-year-old gunman armed with a legally obtained AR-15.
Rectenwald and Chafin emphasized that they are not against the right to own firearms but would like to see some commonsense reforms to curtail gun violence in schools.
The rest of the country, including a majority of gun owners, seems to agree, according to poll after poll taken after these tragic events. Measures such as expanded background checks, red flag laws, raising the age requirement for buying a semiautomatic rifle like an AR-15 to 21 and other proposals are generally viewed favorably among the American people.
The problem, of course, is that many of those elected supposedly to enact the will of the people are in the pocket of gun industry lobbyists. They don’t care how much blood flows, as long as it isn’t theirs and the cash keeps coming.
Small wonder that today’s children are stressed out of their minds to the point that, according to the National Institute of Mental Health, 1 in 3 is likely to develop a serious anxiety disorder sometime between the ages of 13 and 18.
There’s a lot more on children’s plates than there used to be. Yes, children are resilient, but trauma at an early age is often processed differently and can reveal itself in other, unhealthy, ways, especially as traumatized children become traumatized adults.
Some will say today’s children are more coddled than generations before them in some aspects of their lives, but it would seem they more than make up for it in other areas. At the very least, no child should have to go to school thinking they might get shot.
This mess developed through decades of paralysis on gun control at the federal level. Some modest reforms won’t ensure this never happens again, but they could help. The country owes its children that much.