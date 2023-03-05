Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

This editorial originally appeared in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and was distributed by The Associated Press. 

Now that federal earmarks are once again being used by Congress, some lawmakers are correctly seeking input from their constituents back home on worthy projects that may qualify for a Congressionally Directed Spending request.

Stories you might like

Recommended for you