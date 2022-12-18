Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

This editorial was originally published in The New York Times as was distributed by The Associated Press.

A year ago, Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky posted a Christmas photo on Twitter. In it, Mr. Massie, his wife and five children pose in front of their ornament-bedecked tree. Each person is wearing a big grin and holding an assault weapon. “Merry Christmas! ps. Santa, please bring ammo,” Mr. Massie wrote on Twitter.

