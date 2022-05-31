This editorial originally appeared in the Los Angeles Times and was distributed by The Associated Press.
•••
Perhaps this is how it all ends — self-government, self-defense, self-control, liberty, unity, family. Perhaps the fate of the nation is to watch its soul die along with the 19 students and two adults shot to death last week at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
This is the American people, on both sides of that gun — and countless other guns on countless playgrounds, shopping centers, streets and homes, killing children, themselves and each other. Killing the future.
This is who the country is. This is what it has become. Americans can no longer send their children to school without pangs of anxiety that they will be in the line of fire in what ought to be havens of safety and learning. Nor can Americans find refuge in churches, mosques or synagogues, or in shopping centers, or at baby showers, picnics or parties. When Americans feel in danger, they get out their guns.
Their guns put them in danger, so they get more.
Abraham Lincoln, in his earliest known public address, said that the still-young United States could never be brought down by a foreign enemy. It was 1838, he was only 28, and the Civil War was still nearly a quarter-century into the future. But he was correct when he told his Lyceum audience that “All the armies of Europe, Asia and Africa combined, with all the treasure of the earth (our own excepted) in their military chest; with a Bonaparte for a commander, could not by force, take a drink from the Ohio, or make a track on the Blue Ridge, in a trial of a thousand years.”
No, any danger to the United States comes from within.
“If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher,” he said. “As a nation of freemen, we must live through all time, or die by suicide.”
He was president by the time the nation had its most serious brush with suicide, over the question of whether freedom means some people have the liberty to buy, own and exploit others, or whether it instead means all must be free. The Civil War was straightforward, with a clear enemy — even though it was themselves — that wore different uniforms and could be defeated on the battlefield.
Now it’s not so simple. Americans are again their own enemies, but what are they killing each other for? They don’t even know. They just keep getting their guns, loading them and pulling the trigger. They elect political leaders who promise action, but never hold them accountable. In any case, the killings continue.
This might be the suicide of which Lincoln spoke. This might be why the country dies, not for a great cause but for a loss of love and respect for one another and the dream that bound our forebears together.