It is easy to read warnings about burning restrictions during spring fire season and ignore them, or behave as though they do not apply. But until May 31, West Virginians are prohibited from burning outside the hours from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. Fires set during that time must be put out before 7 a.m.
From Jan. 1 to March 1, West Virginia Division of Forestry firefighters faced 162 fires that burned more than 1,144 acres. The workload has only increased. In fact, these men and women have been facing the impossible. Earlier this month, one of them paid the ultimate price in the line of duty.
Cody Mullens, 28, of Mt. Hope, was fighting a brushfire in Fayette County when a tree fell and killed him.
“Cathy and I are heartbroken by the tragic news of losing one of our own,” Gov. Jim Justice said. “Our state foresters are some of the most dedicated workers in our state, putting their lives on the line to protect our communities from wildfires, and we owe them all, especially Cody, an enormous debt of gratitude.”
West Virginians owe their gratitude, certainly, but also the peace of mind of knowing Mountain State residents care enough about them and the land to follow simple rules.
All fires must have a ring or safety strip cleared of burnable material and at least 10 feet wide. Any fire must be attended until completely extinguished. Only vegetative materials (leaves, brush, yard clippings, etc.) are permitted to be burned. Spark-throwing machinery operating on land subject to fire must contain an adequate spark arrester. And inflammable waste disposal areas must annually remove all grass, brush, debris and other inflammable material adjacent to disposal areas to prevent the escape of fire to adjacent land.
The laws protect not only our forests, but our foresters/firefighters. They are facing a season with challenges most cannot fathom. They do it because they love the state and its land — and, frankly, because they are willing to do what most would not to protect those things.
For Cody Mullens, that dedication cost him his life. Remember that — and maybe keep the rest of them a little safer — by following the law.