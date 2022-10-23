Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

This editorial was originally published in the Los Angeles Times and was distributed by The Associated Press.

President Richard Nixon vetoed the Clean Water Act in 1972. But Congress overrode him on a bipartisan vote, and the landmark law to reverse the toxic degradation of U.S. rivers, lakes and streams took effect half a century ago today.

