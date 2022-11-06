Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

This editorial was originally published in The Guardian and was distributed by The Associated Press.

The world is falling into an “abyss of risk,” said Professor Johan Rockström of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research in Germany. Reports published last week by three U.N. agencies all point to the failure of governments to make — and keep — sufficient commitments to ensure that global temperatures will not rise by more than 1.5 degrees celcius above pre-industrial levels, which was the target in the 2015 Paris agreement. This is the worst possible news, and arrives just as this year’s round of climate talks, Cop27, opened Sunday in Egypt.

