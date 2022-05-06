This editorial originally appeared in the Frankfort (Ky.) State Journal and was distributed by The Associated Press.
Last week’s announcement of the death of Kentucky country music star Naomi Judd — half of the mother-daughter duo The Judds — on the eve of the group’s induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville collectively took the breath of many away.
Although her cause of death has yet to be officially revealed, in a statement provided to The Associated Press, daughters Wynonna and Ashley said, “We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness.” Although the statement did not elaborate further, the sisters called their mother’s death “a tragedy” and added that they are “shattered” and “navigating profound grief.”
At last Sunday’s Country Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Wynonna was candid in her speech, telling the audience she “didn’t prepare anything tonight because I knew mom would probably talk the most.”
“I’m sorry that she couldn’t hang on until today,” sister Ashley Judd added.
Naomi Judd, who had previously disclosed her struggles with suicidal depression in her 2016 book “River of Time: My Descent into Depression and How I Emerged with Hope,” wasn’t the only well-known person to lose her battle with mental health issues last week.
The James Madison University softball team announced that it has canceled the remainder of its season after 20-year-old catcher Lauren Bernett died of an apparent suicide last week.
The sophomore, who batted cleanup and helped the Dukes stun No. 1 Oklahoma during an improbable run in last year’s Women’s College World Series, died the same day she was named the Colonial Athletic Association’s player of the week.
Unlike other illnesses, mental health issues are not visible to the naked eye and cut much deeper. However, Naomi Judd and Bernett are not alone.
According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 1 in 5 Americans live with a mental health condition — meaning you or someone you know has been affected. In fact, 50% of all lifetime mental illness begins by age 14, and 75% starts by age 24.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and organizations like NAMI urge those who are suffering to discuss their issues with loved ones and health care providers who can offer support.
Despite the stigma and myths, mental health conditions — such as anxiety and depression — are treatable. The problem is that only about 36% of people struggling with mental health conditions seek help.
If you or someone you know is suicidal, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 1-800-273-8255. Help is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Everyone’s life is important, and no one should suffer alone.