Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

This editorial was originally published by Lancaster (Pa.) Online and was distributed by The Associated Press. 

John Fetterman’s Senate campaign staff was not very transparent about the stroke that took him off the campaign trail for much of last summer.

Stories you might like

Recommended for you