This editorial originally appeared in The Guardian and was distributed by The Associated Press.

China’s treatment of Uyghurs in Xinjiang — including mass extrajudicial detentions, family separations and forced labor — is by now well documented, despite the secrecy surrounding it. Yet when Michelle Bachelet visited the region earlier this year, the usually outspoken UN human rights chief adopted some of the Chinese Communist party’s framing of the issue. As a long-awaited report into the region remained unpublished on her desk, human rights groups grew concerned that it might be watered down or suppressed entirely.

