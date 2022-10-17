This editorial was originally published in the Parkersburg News and Sentinel and was distributed by The Associated Press.
To most West Virginians, $9.2 million sounds like a lot of money, but when it is the starting point for grant funding that is meant to help communities remove abandoned and dilapidated properties, it must be understood that is just a drop in the bucket if the state is to truly address the problem.
Earlier this month, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, said that $9.2 million will be split among 21 Mountain State communities, with the announcement being made in one of them — Matoaka, in Mercer County.
“West Virginia is becoming the diamond in the rough, and people are noticing,” Gov. Jim Justice said. “Let’s get rid of these buildings that are holding us back, join hands in moving our state in the right direction, and let’s start right here in Matoaka.”
Money is headed to Buckhannon, Elkins, Mannington, Weston, Thomas, Salem, Parsons, Montgomery, Nitro, Oak Hill, Hinton, Clendenin, Bluefield, Parkersburg, Princeton, St. Albans, Smithers, Wellsburg, Logan County, McDowell County and Mercer County.
“We’re extremely excited about this program and feel it has the potential to transform communities across the state,” DEP Secretary Harold Ward said. “Removing these structures provides a critically needed health and safety component while clearing the way for new economic development and boosting tourism.”
But this is just the initial phase, as Ward suggested more funding could become available to target more communities. Good.
Along with it, everyone had better address the reason so many communities are littered with such structures to begin with, as too many lawmakers show no desire to behave in a way that would grow and diversify the state’s economy and attract and retrain residents — rather than continuing to push them away. The buildings are not what is holding West Virginia back, governor. The state is being held back by the reasons they were left to rot in the first place.
Still, it is encouraging to see action of any kind on that front. West Virginians can only hope it continues.