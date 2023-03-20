Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

This editorial was originally published in the Los Angeles Times and was distributed by The Associated Press. 

In a sane world, Donald J. Trump, defeated for reelection, twice impeached and caught up in multiple investigations, would slink into retirement from politics. That the former president is seeking reelection — and “retribution” — is a reflection not only of his narcissism and the deluded devotion of his followers but also of the failure of prominent Republicans to ostracize him.

