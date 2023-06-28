This editorial was originally published in The Intelligencer and Wheeling News Register and was distributed by The Associated Press.
The state is making progress on the split of West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources into three agencies. Last month, Gov. Jim Justice announced the leaders of those new agencies.
Dr. Sherri Young will lead the Department of Health. She thanked the governor for the opportunity “to see what else can be done for the health of our West Virginia citizens.”
It is encouraging to know that Young, who previously served as executive director and health officer of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, understands the agency already has the right resources in place.
Cynthia Persily will lead the Department of Human Services.
“This new vital agency will serve the most vulnerable people in our state, including children, families, and those in need of income and medical and health care assistance, those needing food and nutrition services, and those experiencing behavioral health challenges,” Persily said. “My mission in this role will be to effectively lead this transition for this division while also respecting the dignity and rights of our employees, but also who we serve.”
Wheeling resident Michael Caruso will lead the Department of Health Facilities.
“I am delighted to join the DHHR program. It’s a great benefit for the state, and I’m looking forward to joining the team, as well and working with you,” Caruso said.
Given his administrative background at Wheeling Hospital, and then as CEO of the former Ohio Valley Medical Center, Caruso should slide easily into the role of handling DHHR-owned hospitals.
Well-suited as they may be, this new team has to answer to more than the nearly 5,000 state employees in its charge. These leaders will have to answer to the people of West Virginia, if enlarging the bureaucracy does not result in the improved service to Mountain State residents that were promised.
Again, this team seems ready to try to deliver those results. While we hope that they are, the next several months will reveal the truth.