This editorial was originally published in the Parkersburg News and Sentinel and was distributed by The Associated Press.
When government runs across a winning strategy, it looks for ways to adapt and apply it to other challenges. Most of the time. In the case of West Virginia’s labor shortages and education struggles, the state Department of Education, West Virginia University and the West Virginia Public Education Collaborative are working together to adapt the Ascend West Virginia relocation and recruitment program to tackle the Mountain State's teacher shortage.
“Teachers Ascend into West Virginia will not just fill open teacher positions,” WVU Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Maryanne Reed said. “More importantly, it will help recruit passionate, forward-thinking individuals to educate our students in new and exciting ways that prepare them for jobs of the future.”
As the pilot program is designed, the partners collaborating on the effort will learn just what teachers want in terms of their professional interests, their ideal work environment and quality of life.
“We hope to position West Virginia as a competitive place to live and teach by offering rewarding experiences in our schools and communities,” said Donna Hoylman Peduto, executive director of the WVPEC. “To create a sense of place and belonging, leadership opportunities, professional development, community engagement and partnerships with local businesses and community leaders, will be woven throughout the program."
One would hope education officials are thinking along those lines for the sake of teachers already on the job. But if such a program makes the work more appealing for potential new and current teachers, all the better.
Development of the pilot project is expected to take a few months. Hopefully it won't drag on, as the program’s potential to improve the public education West Virginia provides for students is exciting. Those who thought to give it a try are to be commended.