This editorial was originally published in the Parkersburg News and Sentinel and was distributed by The Associated Press. 

When government runs across a winning strategy, it looks for ways to adapt and apply it to other challenges. Most of the time. In the case of West Virginia’s labor shortages and education struggles, the state Department of Education, West Virginia University and the West Virginia Public Education Collaborative are working together to adapt the Ascend West Virginia relocation and recruitment program to tackle the Mountain State's teacher shortage.

