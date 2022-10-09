Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

This editorial was originally published in The Guardian and was distributed by The Associated Press.

There are now less than 50 days to the World Cup in Qatar, which promoters have taken to describing as a tournament “like no other.” For once the PR hype is justified, and not only because the matches will be played during the lead-up to Christmas rather than in summer. The decision to stage the planet’s biggest sporting event in a country with a notoriously poor human rights record is provoking unprecedented queasiness among competing nations.

