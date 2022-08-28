Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

This editorial was originally published in the Wall Street Journal and was distributed by The Associated Press.

The biggest campaign story two weeks ago wasn’t Mitch McConnell’s warning that Republicans might not retake the Senate in November. That’s been clear since the party nominated so many candidates whose main advantage was support from Donald Trump. The big story was that those candidates are now calling on McConnell to come to their rescue.

