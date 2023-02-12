This editorial was originally published by the Parkersburg News and Sentinel and was distributed by The Associated Press.
While the record in tackling the tobacco-product demon that has plagued so many Mountain State residents for generations has been poor, a bill in the state Senate could be an important step in the right direction.
Senate Bill 266, introduced by Sen. Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha, would ban the use of tobacco products by anyone under the age of 21.
“As basis for this policy, the Legislature hereby finds and accepts the medical evidence that smoking tobacco may cause lung cancer, heart disease, emphysema and other serious health problems while the use of smokeless tobacco may cause gum disease and oral cancer,” the bill reads. “It is the further intent of the Legislature to reduce tobacco use by keeping tobacco products out of the hands of youth and young adults by banning the provision of tobacco products to persons under age 21 to ease the personal tragedy and eradicate the severe economic loss associated with the use of tobacco and to provide the state with a citizenry free from the use of tobacco.”
SB 266 also includes a section prohibiting smoking “in a motor vehicle while a person 16 years of age or less is present” and including a financial penalty for doing so. Good.
For now, the bill is in the Finance Committee. Once it passes there (and it should), it will head to the Senate floor.