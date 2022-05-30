This editorial originally appeared in the Parkersburg News and Sentinel, and was distributed by The Associated Press.
West Virginia’s population problem has been on the minds of responsible lawmakers and public officials for quite some time. Those folks are, however, repeatedly hamstrung by a small but vocal group who would love nothing more than to drive the state backward — whatever the cost.
Consequences of such thinking include the Mountain State having the fourth-oldest population in the country; and one that is rapidly shrinking. For that reduction in population West Virginia has paid a terrible price in Washington, D.C.
Meanwhile, WalletHub’s “2022’s Best and Worst States for Millennials” report shows West Virginia is a miserable 50th in the nation, ahead only of the state’s old friend, Mississippi. West Virginia is 38th for education and health; 51st for quality of life; and 43rd for economic health. On the bright side, the state is right in the middle of the pack, at 24th, for affordability — West Virginia also has the fourth-lowest housing costs in the nation.
Such a dismal performance on those metrics makes it clear why West Virginia is 50th in the nation for the percentage of its population falling into the “millennials” category. (Defined by the survey as the approximately 80 million “mid-20s-to-early-40-somethings” across the country.)
Why would someone in his or her prime want to live in a place where the quality of life has been deemed the worst in the country?
Better yet, why aren’t West Virginia’s elected officials taking seriously the need to take real steps to improve that quality of life?
For too many, steadfast dedication to “the way things have always been” is really a desire to return to “the way we imagine things were 100 years ago.” Those people cannot be allowed to continue to succeed in preventing West Virginia from being the kind of place young people want to live and raise their families.
To the state’s detriment, they have slammed shut the gates to Almost Heaven; and report after report shows how dearly West Virginia is paying.