Over the Christmas weekend, customers in West Virginia and Ohio were asked to conserve electricity, as a bone-chilling temperature plunge was putting a strain on the power grid. PJM Interconnection, First Energy and Appalachian Power asked customers to do what they could through Christmas morning.
“Demand for electricity is expected to increase through the day as the cold temperatures continue and families gather to celebrate the holiday,” the company said. “PJM will continue to monitor conditions and will take additional actions if necessary, which may include the potential for short, rotating customer outages. Taking action to conserve energy now can help offset the need for additional actions later.”
Yep, for all of West Virginia’s boasting about how energy rationing and rolling blackouts don’t affect those in coal country, it took only one winter storm to show that West Virginia is not as far from all that as some think. Suggestions included lowering the temperature on thermostats, turning off nonessential appliances, equipment and electric lights (yes, even Christmas lights), postponing use of major household appliances, such as dishwashers or stoves, and closing curtains and blinds to help retain heat.
Frankly, some of those tips already apply to those who worry about the size of their utility bills.
“We understand that cutting back on electricity use can be inconvenient and uncomfortable, especially during the holidays,” said Aaron Walker, Appalachian Power president and chief operating officer. “This is a necessary step to prevent broader power interruptions, and we appreciate our customers’ efforts.”
It’s also a necessary reminder that the last thing leaders should be doing here in Appalachia is relying on one or two sources of energy or neglecting the expansion and improvement of the power grid. This was a single, particularly ill-timed winter storm. There will be more. It should serve as a reminder that the “all-of-the-above” energy approach some lawmakers say they are taking is essential and must not fall victim to backward-looking devotion to “the way things have always been.”