Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

This editorial was originally Published in the Parkersburg News and Sentinel and was distributed by The Associated Press.

As the beginning of the school year rapidly approaches in West Virginia, school districts are facing a problem. There are not enough teachers to get the job done.

Stories you might like

Recommended for you