This editorial originally appeared in The Herald-Dispatch.
An ice storm in early 2003 knocked out electricity service to thousands of West Virginians. The derecho in June 2012 did the same. So did the back-to-back ice storms in February.
Do the math and it appears people in the western part of the Mountain State should expect another large-scale weather-related outage in 2030 — nine years from now.
In the most recent round of bad weather, tens of thousands of West Virginians, especially in Cabell and Wayne counties, were without power for two weeks or longer. Life for them was a series of refilling the fuel tanks of generators or kerosene heaters, of being on a first-name basis with the people at fast-food drive-up windows and of seeing their sleep routines change. People with health conditions that require equipment that depend on electricity face critical problems when the power goes out for days.
Add to that the fact that, when power lines fall, so do telephone lines and cable-TV lines that provide land-based internet service. Isolation takes over from normal social contacts, and people who rely on the internet for home-based businesses are cut off from their customers or employers.
These three events of the past 18 years exposed the fragility of the power grid in this region. The politics of climate change and of fossil fuels vs. renewables have dominated talk about the state’s electric grid. That’s fine, from the supply end of the chain, but the delivery end also needs to be addressed.
Surely, the Public Service Commission of West Virginia will ask Appalachian Power how the grid came to be so vulnerable to weather events and what can be done to strengthen it. The PSC also should ask the power company what can be done to improve communication between the power companies and their customers.
As noted by HD Media’s Sarah Ingram, people throughout Appalachian Power’s service area have reported being falsely notified via text message that their power had been restored when it hadn’t.
In a statement Tuesday, Appalachian Power parent company American Electric Power said people receive messages when the main outage affecting their area has been restored. If there are problems between the source of the main outage and the person’s home, the customer will receive the message even if their power is still out. It’s up to the customer to notify the power company about the problem.
That’s a communication problem that can be solved, and probably will. Hardening the grid is more complicated and requires a long-term solution.
However, the public might not like the answers. A starting point for discussion is needed, and, now that the present problem seems to be mostly addressed, it’s time to talk.